Lady Longhorns fight to close season on high note

By Beth Cox

Sports Reporter

The JCMS Volleyball team was back in action Monday afternoon after having a week off. Coach Dottie Phipps used the time in the gym to practice on serve return. Phipps states receiving serves is a “work in progress” for her team, but the girls are improving every day, and by the time, the district tournament rolls around the Lady Horns will be on the attack and will overpower the competition.

Last week the varsity team struggled to find the best defensive strategies against their opponents. The offense of Cedar View Christian controlled the game and easily won the match against the Lady Longhorns Monday night on the JCMS home court. Sometimes the outcome of the game is dependent at the service line, which seemed to be a big factor with the Cedar View loss.

The eighth-grade team lost 8-25, 13-25. The seventh-grade team fought hard against Cedar View right up until the end of the match, but fell short and went away with a heartbreaking 20-25, 21-25 loss. Emma Eller dominated at the service line for the team bringing in 11 points, which helped significantly in such a close match.

On Thursday, the middle school volleyball team traveled to KACHEA. The eighth-grade ‘Horns worked hard to end the week with a win, but KACHEA was a powerhouse at the service line and just too much for the Lady Longhorns.

Lexi Proffitt had a standout performance helping the team greatly, especially with her consistency in serving. The seventh-grade team’s offense gave the girls the edge over the Wildcats and was the key to victory for the Lady Horns’ 25-18, 25-20 win.

Emma Eller once again was the shining light for her team with 22 points at the service line.

The Lady Longhorns travel to Providence on Monday and will play their last home game Tuesday against Tri-Cities Christian. The district tournaments start September 21 at Providence Academy.

Phipps encourages everyone to come out and support the middle school volleyball team stating, “Sometimes

the fans can be very encouraging and help motivate the team.”

The team is also selling t-shirts and hoodies, so if anyone is interested in buying merchandise, call the Johnson County Middle School.