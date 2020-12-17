Lady Longhorns fall to the Warriors

Happy Valley 42, Johnson County 26

The Lady Longhorns never got untracked on offense, and their lack of experience showed in this one. At one point in the first half, Johnson County missed five straight shots in the paint but made another six in the second quarter. They played close in the first half, but the outside shooting of Marcia Moore and Kadie Bailey proved to be way too much for Johnson County to overcome.

Holly Moore was another thorn in the Lady Longhorns’ side, scoring 14 points, with nearly all coming from long range and at a critical point in the contest. Marcia Moore and Bailey scored 13 apiece, with the majority coming behind the 3-point arc. Sadie Stout was the only Lady Longhorn in double figures with 10. Emmy Miller chipped in with six points and nine rebounds. Johnson County was coming off a 51-30 win over Sullivan North on Thursday but lost to Cloudland at home on Monday.