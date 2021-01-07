Lady Longhorns fall to Central

JC’s Sadie Stout (23) leads a fast-break in the Longhorns 31-52 loss to Sullivan Central Monday night. Photo by Joey Icenhour

Johnson County 31, Sullivan Central 52

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County was in a close ball game with Sullivan Central in the third quarter on Monday night inside Ray Shoun Gymnasium. They trailed 30-25 with 2:25 remaining in the period before the Cougars went on a 25-3 run to blow the game wide open. The end result was a 52-31 lopsided loss that head coach Leon Tolley summed up.

“When it was 30-25, and we were throwing it in at our bench, we had side inbound called and a quick hitter after that, and we threw it away three straight times and went down 11 in no time. And then it just snowballed.”

Johnson County’s inability to score and value the basketball led to their loss.They turned the ball over a dozen times in the first quarter and ten more during the second. They ended the game with 25, and many of those led to Lady Cougar points. When Tolley was asked what his team needed to do to turn the corner, he had the perfect reply.

“It’s easy to answer but hard for us to do “Value the basketball.” We acted like the ball was a hand grenade and got rid of it in two seconds or less. I told our team that tonight (Central) the team is orange was gone, but the team in white (us) beat us.”

The Lady Longhorns jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the game on a three-ball by Peyton Gentry and three Sadie Stout free throws. That’s when former Patrick Henry star Bre Yarber entered the game and scored all nine Central first-quarter points. They took the lead on Arber’s 3-point play with 2:11 remaining in the quarter and led 11-7 after one.

Johnson County rode the play of Emmy Miller in the second quarter to remain close. She scored a half dozen, but they still trailed 36-25 at the half. That when the wheels came off the wagon in the third quarter. Yarber ended the contest with a game-high 18 points. Emma and Rachael Niebregger added 16 and 10 points, respectively. Miller led the Horns with 14 points and eight rebounds. Stout added nine to the cause. The Longhorns went stretches of eight minutes and six minutes in the second half without a field goal.

NOTE: Johnson County’s game with Sullivan East on Friday at home has been postponed because East is in quarantine.