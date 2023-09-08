After a solid start to the 2023 fall season, the Johnson County Lady Longhorns varsity volleyball team seems to have stumbled onto a hurdle, proving to be problematic. It could cost the program a winning season.
Longhorns head coach Sarah Jennings seems to have isolated the problem that both she and the girls will have to remedy together. "I feel like our biggest problem right now is just the girls not believing they are good enough to win," Jennings said. "We are so close to winning tough games but just end up not playing solid in the second half of games."
Case in point: Johnson County played an away game last Thursday against Greenville, losing in three games: 18-25, 15-25, and 19-25.
Jennings explained that the girls had a quick offense, and while they kept a lot of balls from hitting the floor, "we did not attack well enough and take advantage of the easy balls they sent over the net."
Communication is still another issue to work on, which Jennings confirmed when she said, "We also missed too many serves and did not communicate well tonight."
On Tuesday, just two days prior, Johnson County took on Elizabethton and launched one of the season's best opening sets. The girls were able to maintain the momentum, attacking the ball, spreading the offense well, and had a really solid defense in all four sets.
However, the seeming lack of confidence has again raised its ugly head. And the numbers don't lie. The ladies lost 1-3 (26-24, 20-25, 24-26, 23-25).
"We came out strong, winning the first set, and while the next three were within a few points, we just made the tiniest mistakes, like missing a serve here and there and not placing the ball well in crucial moments, and that cost us the game," Jennings said.
The good news is that this year's lady Longhorns are fighters, and that is obvious. That shows not only on play day but during practice. The girls' passion, commitment, and dedication are unmistakable. It is evident with every serve, every hit, and every save.
"We have all the physical ability in the world, so once we can get through this mental block, I think some of these games we have lost in the first half of the season will go our way the second time around."