The Johnson County Lady Longhorns' 2023-fall season began on a high note and an important win against Chuckey Doak last Thursday.
"We started with a really strong first set putting the pressure on Chuckey Doak with some strong attacks and serves while making very few mistakes," said Lady Longhorns program Head Coach Sarah Jennings.
Chuckey Doak stepped up its game with the next few sets, as Johnson County seemed to miss-communicate and play a bit timid, causing the loss of two of the next three sets.
Jennings emphasized that while a bit uncertain, the girls stayed focused and ended the 5th set with a win to close the match.
"Overall, I was most pleased with our team's resiliency," she said. "In a few different sets, we dug ourselves a pretty big hole where we were down 7 and 8 points, and we fought our way back a few points at a time and played a really good mental game which we haven’t been able to do in the past.
Jennings looks forward to keep working and watching her girls progress, proving that Johnson County is going to be a tough team to beat.
Lexie Proffitt is just one of those players. Jennings said Proffitt "played an amazing game and lead "our team in kills and played a really good defensive game as well."
While Proffitt was definitely the standout, Sierra Green, Emma Eller, Aubree Glenn, and Desirea Robinson, all played a solid game as well.
"Sierra and Emma are my two setters and really did a good job getting the ball to the right people when we needed it," Jennings said, adding, "Aubree is one of the few players that play all six rotations for me and had several good attacks and a strong service game, and Desirea is my libero and always gives a 110 percent effort and had a lot of really good hustle plays and passes that really contributed to setting up our offense.
While a good start Johnson County clearly has to competitive schedule and must stay focused to ensure a winning season.