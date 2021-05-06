Lady Longhorns bury Central

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – With an opportunity to host a first-round home District game on the line, Johnson County defeated Sullivan Central 5-1 on their senior day on Thursday in Blountville. Once again, Hannah Fritts was the plow horse on the mound, pitching her team to the victory. Maddi Edington and Cassidy Lakatos each had RBI base hits in the victory. Emmy Miller also had a base hit in the win.

David Crockett 11

Johnson County 3

The Lady Longhorns flirted with pulling off a massive upset but fell victim at the end to a very good David Crockett team. The score was tied 3-3 heading into the fifth inning until the Lady Pioneers broke it open with eight runs.

Kennedy Broyles got the win for Crockett while leading the way with three hits and two RBIs. Alyssa Suits had three hits, while Matty McKee and Ashlyn Dulaney produced two apiece. Emmy Miller led the Lady Longhorns with two hits and three RBIs. Maddi Edington also had two hits.