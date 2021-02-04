Lady Longhorns blasted by Betsy

JC’s Abby Lipford (32) looks to pass down low during the Longhorns 64-33 loss to Elizabethton. Lipford provides five points in the contest. Photo by Joey Icenhour

Elizabethton 64, Johnson County 33

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Since coming off their third quarantine of the season, the Lady Longhorns have experienced some bad luck due to missing many practice opportunities. Their woes continued on Friday with a 64-33 loss to Elizabethton on senior night inside Ray Shoun Gymnasium. Tolley didn’t focus on the loss but took the time to thank seniors Sadie Stout, Emmy Miller, and Abby Lipford for their contributions.

“Those girls have been a big part of two successful teams,” said Tolley. Sadie and Emmy were significant contributors last year, and Abby has shown a lot of improvement. We appreciate all they have contributed.”

Stout was honored for scoring over 1,000 points last week, and Miller for getting her 750 rebounds. But the Cyclones were too stout on this night.Johnson County grabbed a 6-3 lead early on baskets by Peyton Gentry, Stout, and Miller, but from there, Betsy caught fire. They went on a 27-1 run and led 17-1 run and led 22-7 after one.

Elizabethton continued to pad their lead in the second quarter. McKenna Norris and Lina Lyon combined to score 15 in the period that enabled the Cyclones to build a 44-17 halftime advantage. The Cyclones kept expanding their lead and were clicking on all cylinders when the game ended.

Lyon finished with 17 to lead the way, and Norris had 10. Renna Lane and Morgan Headricks provided 12 points apiece, giving the Cyclones four players in double figures.Stout and Miller tallied 10 points each for the Longhorns Gentry, and Lipford provided six and five points, respectively. Brookanna Hutchins also scored six points.