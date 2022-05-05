Lady Horns take conference wins at home

Hailey Cox is all smiles with the homerun from Thursday’s game against Happy Valley.

Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The JCHS softball team had a busy week at home with some important wins for the program.

The Lady Horns faced off against the team down the mountain when they took on Happy Valley High School. Johnson County was not intimidated by the Lady Warriors; the Lady Horns put pressure on the Happy Valley and kept it up throughout the day. In the first game of the night, Johnson County had a great second inning rally which helped maintain the lead throughout the night.

The Lady Horns came out swinging, and the Warriors could not control them. Hannah Fritts had an amazing night. The junior pitcher stepped at the plate and never looked back; her three-run home run set the stage for domination for the whole team.

The Warrior’s frustration was evident, which helped the Lady Horns keep rolling.

The second game just merely seemed like a continuation of the first game. Hannah Fritts and Mattie Jones helped trample any hopes the Warriors had as both kept Happy Valley from making any progress at batting. Fritts and Jones kept the Happy Valley within one run and only five hits for the night.

The Lady Horns came out swinging once again and gained eight runs in the first inning. “When you come out of the box hot like our hitters did, you just can not complain, “said Coach Greg Reece of his players.

The big lead over Happy Valley in the second game gave the younger players some important playing time.

“Our younger kids have gotten shorted on games as many of these late-season games have been varsity only to make up earlier games, so it was nice to have the opportunity to start getting the younger kids in the game,” Reece said.

The game against Chuckey Doak was a different story altogether. It was an important win for the Lady Horns to help secure them a good place in the conference. The key to victory against the Lady Knights might be Fritts’ ability to pitch an almost perfect game. To her credit, she had thirteen strikeouts for the night. The Lady Horns hit well also.

“We struggled a lot this season with leaving a lot of runners on, but we did a good job tonight,” Reece said of his hitters. He also added there were no errors in fielding against Chuckey Doak, so it showed the determination the Lady Horns had to get the conference win.

Reece also said of the win, “it was just a great game to coach and actually watch. Chuckey Doak is tough and well-coached. This was a big win for us.”

The Lady Horns need to

enjoy the win because they will be back on the field with the Lady Knights in the playoffs.