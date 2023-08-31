Coming off a three-win streak, including conquering Holston and Unicoi in 4 sets each, by mid-week, expectations were high for the Lady Longhorns, and the pressure was on.
Maybe a bit too much for the young team facing Davy Crockett.
“We started off the week well against Holston and Unicoi, but we were able to pull off a win still while not playing our best games,” said program head coach Sarah Jennings.
However, by Wednesday, things got harder as the Lady Longhorns played a strong Davy Crockett team and “just weren’t mentally or physically prepared,” said Jennings.
“When we were playing our game, we hung right in there with them, but it only took a few points here and there, and I feel like our girls felt like we couldn’t win, and therefore we just got stuck going through the motions,” she said.
She had hoped for the girls to fight harder to prove that they were a team to beat.
“We played hard against Sullivan East but just didn’t execute or play smart,” she said, adding, “We ended up going 2-2 this week, and now our overall record is 3-2.
Starting earlier this week with a Tri-Cities Christian non-conference match gave the ladies a chance to get back into a rhythm before playing Elizabethton and Greenville, both important conference games.
Prior to the pair of district games, Jennings emphasized on what the results would depend. “The outcome of those games will strictly depend on if we can execute what we have been working on the past few games and if we play hard and play together,” she said.
Longhorns’ Ivy Lakatos, Emma Eller, Makenzie Kelly, and Josie Grindstaff stepped up last week, according to Jennings, “when my starting lineup was not on.”
Makenzie blocked well and had some good attacks here and there, while Ivy played a solid game all the way around and showed the team could count on her on defense.
Emma ran the offense as the only setter for a set and started making some good decisions about who to get the ball to in different situations. Josie stepped up and proved more aggressive on offense.
As the season continues, there is a lot to learn and for this young team to prove. One thing is certain: the Lady Longhorns have the talent. It just needs to be put to good use.