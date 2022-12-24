Coming off a top 3 finish in the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic, the Johnson County High School Longhorns Girls Varsity basketball squad won convincingly at home against the Holston Cavaliers out of Damascus, Va. on December 12 with a final of 77-49.
The score was all tied up midway through the second period at 23 points apiece. Before heading into the locker room for halftime, Peyton Gentry, #4 of the Longhorns, made a 3-pointer to help create some breathing room and finish the half strong going up 29-24 over Holston.
In the first half, both teams played relatively even, but the lady Horns came out of halftime determined to put their foot on the pedal and take control of the game. Johnson County closed out the third period with a flurry of baskets in the last 90 seconds. In that time frame, Desirae Robinson (34) and Aubrie Baird (25) scored 3 points each, and Harley Wykle (24) beat the buzzer with a layup putting the Horns ahead 57-37.
The visiting team showed a lot of grit and hustle in the first part of the fourth period attempting to mount a comeback. With just under 7 minutes left to play in the game, Holston was able to cut into the lead and close the gap with the home team with a score of 59-42. The Lady Horns didn’t let the visiting team gain any more momentum, put their foot back on the pedal, and never looked back. Johnson County finished strong, and when all was said and done, the final score was 77-49 in favor of the Longhorns.
The team played efficiently in all facets of the game, from rebounding on both ends of the court to controlling the paint on both offense and defense. The Horns played well as a team and with a lot of heart. In a previous loss, Coach Eller wanted to see the girls “come out the gate playing strong.” I believe the Lady Horns proved to their coach that not only can they start strong but that they can finish strong as well.
The girls' varsity basketball squad will take a few weeks off before returning to play in the Christmas Tournament hosted in Hampton, Tn. The games for the tournament will be played December 27-29. The start times for the games will be announced as we draw closer to the tournament.