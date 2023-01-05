The Johnson County Longhorns Girls Varsity basketball squad participated in a tournament over the holiday break.
The tournament was held in Hampton from December 27 to December 29 and proved to be more challenging than the previous one due to the quality of the opponents.
Although the Horns lost both games, Coach Eller said, “it was good for our girls to experience playing teams at that level.” The lady Horns started off playing against Cosby High School and finished the tournament against Volunteer High School. Point Guard Peyton Gentry’s outstanding play for the Longhorns earned her a spot on the all-tournament team.
The Lady Horns look to turn things around as they host University High School at home on January 5. The game starts at 6:00 pm.