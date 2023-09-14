Learning from some early season mistakes, the Johnson County Lady Longhorns varsity volleyball program has made good on its promises to do better.
The program welcomed Holston on Tuesday and had a pair of strong first two sets. The girls then got complacent and dropped the third set and had to play another to win the match.
But win they did, and after a couple of losses, that matters to a program filled with talent to be one of the season’s best.
According to head coach Sarah Jennings, defeating Holston gave the much-needed boost as the Longhorns played an away game at Unicoi on Thursday and won in three sets.
“Braden Eastridge could not play due to an injury, so I put Sophomore Josie Grindstaff in her spot, and she played a solid game all night,” Jennings said, giving Grindstaff some credit.
Jennings added, “With the help of the rest of the team also playing strong, we were able to win three sets straight.”
However, the highlight of Thursday’s game came from an unlikely source.
“The referee stopped me after the game,” Jennings said, “and told me that was the best volleyball team she’s seen Johnson County have in a really long time.”
The much-deserved comment comes at the right time for Jennings, her girls, and the program that so far has been on an up-and-down, win-lose rollercoaster.
“We know how hard we have worked and how far we have come this season,” Jennings said, adding, “But it’s exciting to hear that other people are starting to see that as well.”
The season, however, is just getting started, and Johnson County has much more to do in its quest for a winning season.
Up next, the girls are facing Sycamore (12-7), followed by a non-district home game against
Hampton and a district bout against Sullivan East (3-1).
For more information about the Johnson County Lady Longhorns volleyball team, please visit www.maxpreps.com.