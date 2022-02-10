Lady Horns keep team spirit in check

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Lady Longhorns had a solid performance against West Ridge High School Thursday night. The Wolves were tough, but the Horns did not back down throughout the entire game.

Brookanna Hutchins continued to dominate and collected ten points for the night. She was also the only player in double digits.

Aubree Glenn and Sierra Green can get in there and fight for the ball. Green was not afraid to take those needed shots and made one of her foul shots while Glenn had three points for the night.

Peyton Gentry led the team, getting the ball down the court with good assists while contributing three points to the final score.

Mackenzie Kelly added five points, Aubrie Baird had four points, while Marissa Summerow had two.

Sadly, the team continues to be plagued by missed shots and turnovers. Too much time may be given around the perimeter when the post players ask for the ball. The hesitation can lead to turnovers.

One of the biggest problems with the Johnson County girls’ team is getting discouraged by the end of the fourth quarter. West Ridge had some big girls and talented players, but the Lady Horns were not intimidated and played with their heads high until the final buzzer.

The final score was 28-55.

With West Ridge not adding anything to their district standing, the Lady Horns focus is now on next

week’s conference games. Gentry is staying focused on the games ahead, but her mind is already

thinking about next year, “we just want to end the season on something we can build on.”

It has been a rough year on the young team, but one of the main goals was to stay positive at the beginning of the season.

Gentry continued her goals for the future.

“We will be seniors next year,” she said. “We have learned a lot and will apply it and win more conference games.”

Coach Kechia Eller is proud of her team’s progress but isn’t quite ready to think about next year,

“my goal is for the girls is to be confident in their abilities and play strong this week.”