Lady Horns hope practice makes perfect for conference games

Lauryn Bishop pitching to Science Hill during the East Tennessee Classic in

Johnson City Friday night. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The JCHS Lady Longhorn softball team had a hectic week.

The team was scheduled to play Happy Valley in Elizabethton, but rain caused the game to be rescheduled until April 28.

There were no worries by Coach Greg Reece, who viewed it as an opportunity to get his team ready for the weekend tournament, East Tennessee Classic in Johnson City.

The Lady Horns traveled to Johnson City Friday night, where they were up against a solid 3A team from Knox County.

Without three of his starters Syd Potter, Lexi Proffitt, and Mattie Jones, Reece knew it would be a challenging game, but he was proud of his effort against Knox Carter. “We struggled to hit the ball, and with a series of errors, we just couldn’t get back in the game after starting off pretty strong,” Reece said. Knox County went on to win 11-3, while Johnson County also faced Science Hill and lost 6-1. The loss against Science Hill was just a simple game of being outplayed even if the effort was there. Hannah Fritts fired things up at the mound, and according to Reece, she did a great job.

Johnson County faced the fiercest competitor, which also happened to be another Knox County team, Knox Karns. Autumn Lewis was starting pitcher, and Reece thought the effort was good, but Karns was a strong team with much power at the batter’s box. The Lady Horns lost, 12-2.

In the first round, Johnson County ended the tournament in bracket play against Hancock County. With Hailey Cox’s three-run homer in the last inning, the Lady Horns pulled off the

win 10-7 and looked to Sullivan East for another victory. The Lady Horns led the Lady Pats until the

seventh inning. Sullivan

East was on a hitting streak, tied the ballgame, and took the lead in the 8th for the 4-3 win.

Reece’s purpose was to get his team ready for conference play which begins Tuesday on the road to West Greene and then at home with South Greene on Thursday. “I wanted the girls to play some tough teams in the tournament, and that is what we got. As we go into week two, we have played more games than all the

other teams in the conference combined. We wanted to be ready for conference games, and I think we are,” added Reece.

