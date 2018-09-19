Lady Horns hammer Happy Valley

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Johnson County took out its recent frustrations on a young Happy Valley squad by sweeping them in three straight sets. The Longhorns crushed HV in the first set 25-3 then followed that up with scores of 25-19 and 25-11respectively. JC had a total of 23 kills in the match. Renie Morrow led the way with nine, Taylor Parsons provided four and Margaret Morrow contributed three. Abby Cornett, Sydney Souder, and Taylor Cox logged two each. Natalie Winters recorded the final one. The team also served up 23 aces. Cox led the way with eight while Parsons and Margaret Morrow logged six each. Winters had several good digs during the match, and Cornett provided some all-out hustle play.

The team played well in their next two matches but lost them by close scores. JC were defeated by Patrick Henry, Virginia 18-25, 25-27 and 21-25. The girls also dropped a conference game to Sullivan East 17-25, 13-25 and 17-25. The junior varsity won their match against Patrick Henry 25-19, 21-25 and 16-14, but fell to East 10-25 and 9-25. The freshman team lost to a very talented Patriots’ squad 6-25 and 5-25. Head coach Donna Poteet knows her team is improving but is still coming up short.

“You can see that we’re getting better, but we make mistakes at critical times that keep us from winning,” said Poteet. “We are playing teams much closer now than we did the first time around. We need to play the entire match with some consistency. We’ll win some matches when we can do that.”