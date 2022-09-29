Lady Horns get first conference win

Longhorns beat the Unicoi Blue Devils to garner first conference win of the season. Photos by Tameula Trivett

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

The Lady Longhorns volleyball team had a busy but impressive week in front of the hometown fans last week.

The volleyball team has struggled to get some conference wins as the season ends. As they entered last week’s tough schedule, they were 0-8 in the conference, but the embattled team pleasantly changed that with a great win over Unicoi High School Tuesday night.

Johnson County warmed up on Monday night as they competed against KACHEA with a win over the Christian school from Kingsport. It was a much-needed win and confidence booster for the Lady Horns as they finished the week with back-to-back conference games against two tough teams, Unicoi and Elizabethton.

Unfortunately, the Lady Horns lost to the Cyclones Thursday night.

The Lady Horns looked confident as the game began Tuesday against Unicoi. Johnson County had already lost to the Blue Devils two weeks earlier at Unicoi, but it’s a different environment when playing within the walls of Ray Shoun gymnasium. Unicoi came out strong with some good hitters on the front row, but the Lady Horns had Kayla Sluder, who played one of the best defensive games of the season.

The senior libero didn’t let too much get past her, as she was pounded with back-to-back hits by the Blue Devils; she was strong and consistent throughout the night and helped set up many kills offensively for the Lady Horns.

The volleyball game was often point-for-point, with each point fought fiercely by both teams.

The front row worked together and was on fire with blocking and hitting. Lexi Profitt, Braden Eastridge, and Brookanna Hutchins drew on each other’s strength and had great blocking and hitting. The trio frustrated the Blue Devils by not letting too much get past them and giving it all right back with solid hits at the net.

Eastridge had 12 kills at the net, with Profitt right behind her with 11. Hutchins ended the winning night with 10. Ryleigh Icenhour also had four kills, followed by Emily Walker with three, Peyton Gentry with two, and one kill each by Sluder and Aubrie Baird.

Icenhour led the team in passing with three assists. Setters Peyton Gentry and Sierra Green were responsible for great coverage defensively and led in assists for the team, 13 and 11, respectively.

Johnson County went five games for the win (25-22, 20-25, 23-25, 25-22, 17-15). Eastridge also led at the service line with five aces for the night. Proffitt and Icenhour had three aces, followed by Sierra Green and Kayla Sluder with two, along with Hutchins and Gentry with one ace between them.

The Lady Horns demonstrated their talent throughout the game and won by that talent and playing as a team and communicating with each other. Naturally, Coach Sarah Jennings was pleased with the win. “It was a stressful game, but I was very proud of them. It was the most we have played as a team all season. They put their hearts into that game, and it showed in each play,” said the assistant coach who filled in for Head Coach Michele Cooke last week.