Lady Horns gain experience at Tourney

JC’s Faith Walsh (17) warms up before a game earlier this season. File photo

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Lady Horns softball team had a busy weekend in tournament action at the Tiny Day Tournament in Greeneville Saturday.

Johnson County held its own against some tough competitors. They were up against David Crockett and did well up until the bottom of the third.

“It was a 1-0 game until the third inning when Crockett got two runs and then went back to swinging in the fourth with two more runs,” said Coach Greg Reece. The Lady Horns had perfect fielding but came up a little short in the first game. Mattie Jones and Lauryn Bishop managed to keep Crockett within eight hits and four strikeouts.

Johnson County did not win any games throughout the day, but with many players missing due to prom, JV stepped in and filled some big shoes.

Still, Reece was well pleased with his players.

“We did well as a team, just tough competition that will be good for us as we get ready for district tournaments in weeks,” Reece said.

The Lady Horns also lost to North Greene 2-0 when North Greene snagged two runs at the top of the final inning. The Horns could taste the sweet victory savor as two were on base, but two pop-ups and a ground out ended the hopes of the day’s first win.

Johnson County also lost to West Ridge (6-1) and Greeneville City (12-0) before the day ended. The Horns went away playing some tough teams and hung in with

them, especially Greeneville. Hannah Fritts struck out eight players and allowed only four hits.

“Greeneville is one of the best teams in the 3A this season,” Reece said. “Our seniors had the prom, and I encouraged them to go and have fun. You are only seniors once, plus it was nice to work with some of our younger players.”

If the Lady Horns had one keyword for the season, it would be ‘cancellation.”

Cloudland canceled; West Greene had

to be rescheduled due to testing and will

be played on April 30. The rainy season

also left a couple of games rescheduled

as well.