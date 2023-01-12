The Johnson County High Lady Longhorns Varsity basketball squad started off 2023 with a blowout win over University High.
The Lady Horns returned home to take on University School High School after a challenging tournament to close out 2022. The Longhorns didn’t waste any time, jumping to a 24-6 lead by the end of the first period. The Longhorns used stifling defense and opportunistic offense to build their lead. Throughout the first period and the rest of the game coach Eller would sub five players at a time to keep the team fresh and continue to put pressure on University.
The second period saw the Lady Horns continue to bring enormous pressure on both sides of the ball. The Longhorns deployed a ferocious full-court press that led to several University turnovers and opportunistic baskets for the home team. #30 Kenzie Kelly kicked off the second period with a jumper to put the Horns ahead 26-6. With about 5 minutes left in the period, #5 Aubree Glenn put the Horns ahead 36-6 with an easy lay-in after a heads-up defensive play causing a turnover on the other end of the court. #11 Sierra Green added to the stat sheet scoring a 3-pointer from beyond the arch with under 3 minutes left in the half.
The Longhorns went into halftime with a 55-16 lead over visiting University High. The third period didn’t see any letup from the Lady horns as they continued to play aggressively on defense and efficient team ball on offense. The Longhorns were still able to put on a defensive clinic even after moving away from the full-court press. The visiting team did not score a basket in the second half until converting both shots at the free throw line at around 4 minutes left in the third. The third period ended with the Longhorns leading 75-23.
The Lady Horns continued to play their game into the fourth period. At this point in the game, it wasn’t if the Longhorns were going to win, it was how many points can the home team put up on the scoreboard. The girls never let up, with Kenzie Kelly closing out the scoring on a jumper with 30 seconds left in play. The final score was 90-29 in favor of the Lady Longhorns.
The blowout victory for the Longhorns showed the team can be efficient on both ends of the court. While scoring 90 points is nothing to scoff at, keeping your opponent to under 30 points is a massive accomplishment. Coach Eller did an excellent job of coaching the girls from the jump ball to the final buzzer. Looking to the bench during the game, you would never know her team was dominating the game the way they were. As any good coach knows, every possession in a game is a learning opportunity for the players, whether you’re up by 60 or down by 10. A prime example of this is when the Lady Horns broke from a timeout during the fourth period; Coach Eller could be heard saying, “hustle on 3!”
The Lady Horns' next game will be at home against Chuckey Doak for an important conference matchup.