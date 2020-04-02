Lady Horns dominate All Johnson/Carter team

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The All Johnson/Carter County basketball team is dominated by Johnson County for the first time ever in its sixth year of existence. That’s because the Lady Longhorns won a school-record 23 games and made it to the regional tournament for the first time in

24 years. They might have made it even further had our player of the year not have missed the last three games.

Taylor Cox averaged 16 points per game and headed to Alice Lloyd College to play basketball and tennis was selected as our player of the year. She is joined on the team by Taylor Parsons and Natalie Winters. Parsons proved to be a queen in the paint averaging near nine rebounds per game months after being named Miss Tennessee Teen, representing Johnson County. Winters was the ideal point guard for her teammates racking up nearly five assists per game and being able to convert the big baskets when needed.

The team wouldn’t be complete without blue-collar junior player Emmy Miller on the team. Her emergence as the most improved player in Northeast Tennessee was evident in their first-round regional game when she scored her team’s first 10 points against South Greene. Elizabethton and Class A powerhouse Cloudland landed three players apiece on the squad.

The Cyclones placed Kaitlyn Bailey, Morgan Headrickson, and last year’s player of the year Kaylen Shell on the team while Cloudland landed Jasmine Birchfield, Kenzie Birchfield and Mandy Benfield on the squad. Jasmine was the player of the year in the Watauga Valley Conference.

Hampton’s enforcer in the paint Hazen Brumitt was a unanimous selection as was her teammate Hannah Collins and Unaka’s senior point guard Jada Whitehead. Happy Valley’s all-conference center Shaylyn Whitson rounds out the team. Coach of the year was a no-brainer; Johnson County’s Leon Tolley was tabbed as coach of the year. Unaka’s freshman guard Lyndie Ramsey was chosen as our most promising underclassman after averaging in double figures in her first year of high school varsity play.

The Tomahawk would like to thank Carter County Sports and Jamie Combs of the JC Press for this year’s input.