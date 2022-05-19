Lady Horns defeat Chuckey Doak, stay alive in playoffs

Hannah Fritts pitched for the win against Chuckey Doak Tuesday at home

during district playoffs. Photos by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Lady Longhorns were pumped up and ready for action last Tuesday night at the Bob Kirksey field as they faced off against the Lady Knights from Chuckey Doak and walked away with a 2-1 win.

The girls have already accomplished much but not entirely done making their mark on the softball program.

It was a relatively quick game for the Lady Horns as both teams fought.

At the top of the second, Chuckey Doak’s Abigail Donaho hit a nice line drive that sent her to third base and brought in Breanna Roberts. Johnson County did an excellent job fielding, especially in the outfield.

“We have the best outfield in the conference,” coach Greg Reece said.

It was undoubtedly a team effort as the rest of the innings were about three up, three down, and no runs for Chuckey Doak. The Longhorn Nation was getting concerned about Johnson County getting some runs on the board.

The concerns were extinguished with Lexi Profitt’s single in the bottom of the fourth, which brought Autumn Lewis home and tied the ballgame.

Sydni Potter then stepped up in the sixth and hit a double, bringing Lewis home again, giving the Horns the lead, and winning for the night.

“We managed to get some hits right when we needed them, but we struggled a little with the lineup,” Reece said of his hitters.

Hannah Fritts pitched a great game coming off an injury against Elizabethton.

“Hannah pitched outstanding tonight,” Reece said. “She had 11 strikeouts, gave up only three hits, and walked one batter.”

With the close win behind them, the girls were back on the bus headed to South Greene on Thursday. Fans lined up down Main Street

to send love and best wishes for playing a tough competitor.

The Lady Horns didn’t win but still have a chance

to stay in regionals if they beat Alcoa on Alcoa’s own turf.