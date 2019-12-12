Lady Horn’s comeback bid falls short

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

Johnson County erased a 20-point second-half deficit only to fall short of upsetting the Lady Highlanders 65-56 on Tuesday night inside of a rowdy Sonny Smith Gymnasium.

The Longhorns dug themselves a hole early in the first quarter by falling behind 10-1 after Cloudland opened the game on an 8-0 run after the Horns had gone up 1-0.

Johnson County was led in scoring by Taylor Cox with 13 points. Taylor Parson added nine points and 11 rebounds, including eight that came off the offensive glass and put back variety. Sadie Stout contributed six points, five rebounds, and four steals. Natalie Winters chipped In with six points five assists and three steals.

The Lady Horns were hurt by the long-range shooting of Heaven Caraway and Kenzie Birchfield in the first quarter that got them behind the eight ball.

“It was just like over a South offensively we dug ourselves a hole. We’ve lost our identity on offense, but we tried to focus on the positives. Right now, we lack a little confidence in ourselves on the offensive end. When we got that confidence, then I like our chances. We see it all the time in practice. We just have to carry it over from there to here. They can be a good basketball team. They just need a shot of confidence.”

At one point, the Lady Longhorns reduced a 16 third-quarter deficit to 10 in less than 30 seconds and had a chance to get within single digits on two occasions but missed a couple of wide-open layups that would have gotten them back in it.

The Lady Longhorns will try and get back on the winning track on Wednesday night against a very

good David Crockett team inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium.