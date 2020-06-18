Lady Horns carried the torch in 2019

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

[email protected]

What a difference a year makes. Last year the boy’s basketball and football teams carried the torch for Johnson County sports fans with both teams winning the conference while the girls’ teams struggled.It was totally the opposite in 2019. The boys’ teams struggled while the girls’ basketball and softball teams had banner years. The softball season was cut short after the teams sprinted to a 2-0 record and the basketball team won a school-record 23 games. In 2018 the football team won 9 games, and the basketball team totaled 26. The Tomahawk would like to recognize this year’s star girl athletes.

Natalie Winters

The first senior is Natalie Winters who excelled on the basketball and softball teams and was a varsity cheerleader.Winters hit over .400 as a junior in softball and averaged nearly seven points and five assists per game in basketball. Winters has the athleticism to cheer at the college level if she chose to do so.

Taylor Cox

Our second senior athlete is Taylor Cox.Cox averaged nearly 17 points per game in basketball and was an all-state tennis performer. She is headed to Alice Lloyd College to play basketball for the Lady Eagles.

Taylor Parsons

The third senior athlete is Taylor Parsons. Ms. Tennessee Teen was also beautiful on the hardwood averaging 8 points and eight rebounds per contest while being one of the top students in her senior class.

Abby Cornett

Another senior that helped accomplish the milestone was Abby Cornett. She was the top defensive player for the softball team and the girl’s basketball team.

Hannah Brooks

Hannah Brooks is another senior who deserves recognition. She is the second all-time leading home run hitter in softball history and would have probably surpassed it had they played the entire softball season.

Hazlee Kleine

Another senior athlete who helped accomplish the girl’s success was Hazlee Kleine, who was a top reserve on the girl’s basketball squad.

Tiffany Price, Diamond Dibble, and Alexis Hendley

You can throw in two spots standout Tiffany Price along with softball players Diamond Dibble and Alexis Hendley, who contributed.

Great job Lady Longhorns, we wish you the best.