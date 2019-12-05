Lady Horns bounce back nicely, finish fifth

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

Jonesborough—After losing to tournament champion Meigs County in their first game, the Lady Longhorns bounced back rather nicely to win three straight games en route to their fifth-place finish in the Hardees Classic played at David Crockett High School last week.

They took down West Greene, and Chuckey-Doak and defeating the Lady Buffaloes by a score of 54-18.

Johnson County surged out to a 15-5 first-quarter lead and never looked back while dominating the contest. Natalie Winters converted a basket to end the first quarter giving the Horns their biggest lead of the game at 10. Taylor Parsons had the hot hand in the first quarter scoring six points, all from long range.

The Horns took a 29-10 lead into the locker room at halftime thanks to six points from Taylor Cox and four more by Emmy Miller. They had inflated their cushion to 30 (44-14) by the end of the third quarter with some in-your-face defense. The Horns also pushed an offense that was clicking on all cylinders.

They held the Lady Buffaloes to only four points in the final period to put the game away rather easily.

Cox finished with a game-high 17 points leading the way for Johnson County. Parsons added 13 points with all coming from the outside. She also collected ten rebounds, as did Miller, who contributed seven points in the win. Winters dished out six assists o go along with three points. She also added four steals.

Hazlee Kleine came off the bench to play well, scoring eight points and grabbing eight rebounds. No Lady Buffalo reached double figures thanks to the stingy Lady Longhorns’ defense.