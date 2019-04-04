Lady Horns are on a roll

Longhorns reel off four straight

Tomahawk Sports

Head coach Greg Reece has his Lady Longhorns playing at a high level after a rough start to open the season. His Johnson County squad reeled off four straight wins last week that included a 24-5 romp of University School on Monday. They swept Patrick Henry in a doubleheader 8-4 and 8-5 to start the week then unloaded on Hampton 20-0 on Friday.

Johnson County 24

University School 5

The Lady Longhorns unleashed a 21-hit attack on University High that led to a 24-5 victory at Indian Trail on Monday. Hannah Brooks blasted a home run with the bases loaded in the final inning for the closing encore after Emmy Miller had ripped a three-run triple in the inning before.

Every Longhorn starter had a base hit in the game, and seven had two or more.

Brooks ended the day with four hits and six RBI’s. Abby Cornett provided three hits and five RBI’s, while Maddi Edington collected three hits; three RBI’s and scored twice.

Emmy Miller was 3-for-4 with two RBI’s and three runs scored. Cassidy Lakatos went 2-for-4 with four runs batted in coupled with Bella Miller, who had three RBI’s and two base hits.

Natalie Winters provided two base hits and scored twice. Lindsey Wills was 1-for-3 with 2 RBI’s and scored three times. Diamond Dibble closed out the hitting going 1-for-4 with three runs scored.

Hannah Brooks went the distance on the mound to earn the win. She struck out five and allowed only two earned runs.

Johnson County 20

Hampton 0

The high parade continued at Hampton on Friday as 23 base hits led to 20 runs being scored by the visiting Longhorns.

The Horns took a 3-0 lead in the first inning then broke the game open with another four in the second.

Natalie Winters blasted a three-run homer in the second inning to put Johnson County up 6-0. Hannah Brooks launched a three-run homer in the following inning after Winters had swatted a two-run single to make the score 11-0.

Winters amassed seven RBI’s while going 4-for-5 for the Longhorns. Maddi Edington was a perfect 5-for-5 with two RBI’s and three runs scored. Hannah Brooks was 3-for-4 with four RBI’s.

Cassidy Lakatos swatted three base hits and that plated three runs. Emmy Miller, Tiffany Price, Faith Walsh, and Hailey Rider had two hits apiece, while Abby Cornett and Bella Miller had a hit respectively.

Bella Miller pitched the first two innings before giving way to the freshman Rider who tossed the final three.

Maddie Setlock, Katie Grindstaff, and Bella Brown had the only base hits in the game for Hampton.

Johnson County 8

Patrick Henry 4

The Lady Longhorns got the week off to a good start by sweeping Patrick Henry in a doubleheader at Bob Kirksey’s Field. They won the first game 8-4 then capped off the nightcap with an 8-5 victory.

Hannah Brooks had a 3-run homer in the first game to helped put the game out of reach. Cassidy Lakatos led the hitting going 3-for-3. Maddi Edington was 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Emmy Miller had a double and drove in a run that was without starters Natalie Winters and Lindsey Winters who were with Johnson County’s award-winning HOSEA team at the state competition.

Haley Rider ripped a two-run double in the first inning of the second game, and Jayla Gregg added an RBI single that set the tone for an 8-5 Longhorns’ victory.

Rider earned the win on the mound for the Lady Longhorns.