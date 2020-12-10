Lady Bulldogs race past Longhorns

Johnson County 48, Hampton 67

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The Lady Longhorns found it hard to battle COVID and the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday inside Van Huss-White Gymnasium. The Lady Bulldogs’ strong three-point shooting allowed them to prevail 67-48 as 30 of their points came from behind the arc. They made 10 for the game, and several came at crucial points. Johnson County’s downfall was the first three minutes of the game, where they fell behind 9-0 in the early going. The Horns spent a lot of energy getting back into the game and actually cut it to 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.

“Give Hampton credit,” said Longhorns’ head coach Leon Tolley. “We didn’t come out ready to play for whatever reason, and they did. I told Coach Hazelwood they would win lots of games if they came out and played like that. We had talked about guarding their three-point shooters, but tonight we didn’t do a very good job getting out there on them.”

The worst was yet to come for Johnson County. From that point, Hampton unleashed the three-ball that literally buried the Longhorns. Destiny Milhorn drained a couple from long distance that gave her seven points in a brief span, and Madison McClain sank a couple just as you crossed the double bridges that put them up by 11. Johnson County rode the play of senior Sadie Stout to get back into the game. She scored 9 of her game-high 30 points in the second quarter to get her team back into the hunt.

The Lady Horns trailed 28-23 at halftime. Milhorn continued her red hot shooting by scoring five quick points to start the third. Johnson County finally found some offense other than Stout from sophomore Peyton Gentry who scored five in the frame but still couldn’t match the Dogs, who outscored the Horns 24-15 in the quarter, up the advantage at 52-38 heading into the fourth.

Johnson County needed the defense to step up in the fourth quarter, but instead, it was Hampton’s shooting that did the stepping. Madison McClain was on fire in the frame, dropping in a dozen points that included several long-range treys that put the finishing touches on the game for Hampton. Millhorn added five in the frame for good measure as the Hampton offense was a thing of beauty on this night.

Their 10-0 run in the third quarter proved to be too much for the Horns to overcome after falling behind 9-0 to start the contest.The Bulldogs also got several garbage points from its workhorse Jenkins and Davis, who combined for a dozen in the third quarter.It was all Stout for the Horns in the third as she scored 10 of the team’s 15 points, but no other Lady Longhorns could get going offensively.

Madison McClain blistered the nets for 25 points to lead the Dog that included six treys. Milhorn added 12 Stout had 30 for the Longhorns and four steals. Peyton Gentry and Melissa Summerow provided five apiece. Emmy Miller had eight rebounds but was held to four points by the tough Hampton defense. Johnson County is now 4-1 on the season.