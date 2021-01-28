Lady Bulldogs outshoot Longhorns

JC’s Peyton Gentry (4) takes a quick outside shot after receiving the inbound from the Horns Abby Lipford (32). Photo by Joey Icenhour

Hampton 58, Johnson County 55

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

For the first time this season, basketball was what basketball supposed to be like inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium. Hampton and Johnson County fans got to see two great games go down to the wire before a winner was decided. The Lady Bulldogs shot well and had a well-balanced scoring attack in their 58-55 win over Johnson County.The Longhorns led for most of first quarter before Hampton was able to overtake them.

The Horns took a 10-4 lead on a three-ball by Peyton Gentry with 3:50 remaining in the quarter, but Hampton rallied. A scoop shot by Sadie Stout made it 13-10, but Hampton got a late basket and free throw by Macy Henry that capped off a 6-0 run allowing the Dogs to lead 16-13 after one.

Hampton tried to put some cushion between them and the Horns but couldn’t do so despite Sadie Stout and Emmy Miller on the bench in foul trouble. It took a long three-ball from Madison McClain near the buzzer for them to lead 29-26 at halftime.

“I told the girls that I can take a lot of positive from this game, unlike Saturday’s,” said Johnson County’s head coach Leon Tolley. I told them that I was lower than a gopher’s basement on Saturday. We got off to the good start that we wanted but got in foul trouble, and it got us in a bind, and we had to set Sadie and Emmy. We had our third-quarter lull as we have all year, but to the girls’ credit, we battled back and made a game of it. Tonight saw some fight in them, and I’m proud of them for that.”

Johnson County lost the game in the third quarter when their offensive woes continued like they did all season. The Longhorns found their offense in sophomore Peyton Gentry while Hampton used a basket from Sarah Orr off the bench to go up by 14, their biggest lead in the game. That led by ten going into the final stanza, but the Lady Horns quickly whittled that in half on a bucket by Gentry 49-44. The Longhorns kept surging back with Stout and Miller converting deuces to cut the lead at 52-49 with 1:40 remaining.

The Longhorns were forced to foul, and the Lady Bulldogs put the game away with some clutch free-throw shooting in the final minutes. Stout sank 30-footer at the buzzer to narrow the deficit.Stout scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Gentry had her best game as a Lady Longhorns, scoring a season-high 17. Miller provided seven-point and nine rebounds. Lindsey Jenkins topped the Dogs, who had three players in double figures with 16. Bre Davis cashed in 13, and Madison McClain tallied 12.