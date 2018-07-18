Kimble, the comeback Kid

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

It was mid October at North Greene High School. Johnson County would destroy the home standing Huskies 54-8 in a non-conference game.

Everything was going well for the State’s third ranked squad as they scored on their first four possessions to go up 28-0. Then disaster set in during the third quarter with the clock running continuously and the Horns up by a lopsided margin.

Jared Kimble had just scored on a 30-yard touchdown run but it was called back due to a penalty. We can only speculate the “what if” factor had the flag not be thrown.

Kimble was hurt on the following play and left the game with a leg injury. It was later determined to be a season ending torn ACL.

He left that game with100 yards on only eight carries and had kicked four extra points. He was leading the conference in punting with a 39-yard average per kick and had booted 29 extra points and a field goal in eight games.

The Horns would go on to complete their banner season with one of their key players on the sideline for the final four games.

The Comeback Begins

The junior standout was expected to contribute on the hardwood for Coach Austin Atwood but those plans got shelved after the surgery. His road to recovery and back on to the football field would be a long one.

“I’ve worked hard nearly every day since my surgery to get back in shape for football. That has been the main thing that has kept me going. The rehab has been hard at times but the support of my family and teammates has enabled me to get me through this. I’m ready to show people what I can do and how hard that we all have worked.”

The show begins

The show started during the passing league on Friday. He caught two touchdown passes including one where he had to make a sharp cut before finding the end zone. He simply sprinted past the defender on his second touchdown reception.

“It’s good to have Jared back on the field,” said head coach Don Kerley. “He’s a very talented football player who does a lot of things for us.”

Kimble smiled when I asked him about the speed that he displayed on his second touchdown catch.

“I feel a lot better now than I did last year after the North Greene game,” said Kimble. “It’s my time to step up and shine and help this year’s team win a lot of football games. We still have some talented players here and we all want to win. We won’t ever forget last season and being state ranked but now is the time to build on that. Nobody is expecting us to be the team we were in 2017. We’re out to prove them wrong.”