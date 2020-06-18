Kerley pleased with numbers ahead of upcoming uncertain season

Johnson County High School Longhorns hard at work during a recent practice in Mountain City TN. The program is anticipating a strong season while facing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photos by Joey Icenhour

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

High school football teams were permitted to begin their summer workouts last Monday, and Johnson County was well pleased with what showed up at their first workout.

“We had some forty kids, and I was pleased with the turnout,” said head coach Don Kerley about his squad. We have some we’re still expecting, but overall I’m pleased with what we had.”

The Longhorns have been the top dog for two of the past three seasons and have made three consecutive playoff appearances.This year they could rack up another one with so many teams fielding first-year coaches.

“Sullivan East, West Greene and Claiborne County will all have new coaches and are conference foes while Cloudland named their intern coach from last year as head coach and they too are on the schedule.

Barring no changes by the TSSAA, the Longhorns will open up at Sullivan East on August 21 and won’t play their home opener until September 4 versus Chuckey-Doak. The Longhorns will try and build on a 5-6 season a year ago after going 20-3 over the previous two seasons.

Many prognosticators believe that the Horns will be one of the favorites to win the league this year. Much will depend on player development, and all teams will be behind due to the COVID-19 virus that postponed spring practices. The team hopes to be able to compete in the passing leagues later on that begin in July.

2020 Johnson County Football Schedule

Fri Aug. 21 7:30 PM

at Sullivan East

Fri Aug. 28 7:30 PM

at Sullivan North

Fri Sep. 4 7:30 PM

Chuckey-Doak R

Fri Sep. 18 7:30 PM

West Greene R

Fri Sep. 25 7:30 PM

Hampton

Fri Oct. 2 7:30 PM

at Claiborne R

Fri Oct. 9 7:30 PM

Happy Valley

Fri Oct. 16 7:30 PM

North Greene R

Fri Oct. 23 7:30 PM

at Cloudland

Fri Oct. 30 7:30 PM

at Unicoi County R