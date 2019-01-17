Junior Longhorns top Highlanders

By Tim Chambers

Wins were hard to come

by this week for the Longhorns’ middle school

basketball teams. The boys gathered up a victory

defeating Cloudland 34-21. The girls were soundly beaten by the Highlanders, while both teams lost at Hampton.

Johnson County 34

Cloudland 21

Connor Simcox scored 13 points and grabbed

12 rebounds while leading the Horns to victory over

the Highlanders. Skylar

Lawson and Christian

Lipford added seven points apiece. Peyton Pavusek

collected five points while Nick Speed had the other two.

Caden Clark had a game-high 14 points for the Highlanders.

Hampton 44

Johnson County 23

The Bulldogs celebrated the eighth-grade night with an impressive 21 point victory over the Longhorns as they led by 13 at the half after holding Johnson County to five points.

Skylar Lawson led the Horns with five points, while Nick Speed and Chris Grill had four apiece while Graham Reece connected on a trey. Four other players had two points each.

Caden Buckles led the Dogs’ well-balanced scoring with eight, while Dylan Trivette collected seven while Levi Lyons and Brady Hicks had six apiece. Jonathan Greenwell helped the cause with five.

Hampton 30

Johnson County 13

The Lady Longhorns couldn’t muster enough offense to knock off the Lady Bulldogs.

Hampton led by a slim

2-1 after one and 11-4 at the half.

Brookanna Hutchins led the Horns with six points with Autumn Lewis tallied four.

Kenzie Ramey led the Dogs with 13. Chloe

Watson and Shania Pierce added six and five points respectively.

7th Grade

Johnson County 47

Cloudland 15

Dalton Pope blistered

the nets for 17 points

while Samuel Greer added 10 helping the Longhorns top Cloudland 47-14.

Connor Simcox and George Grill added six points

each.