Junior Longhorns close out season

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

Photos by Elle Hensley

The Johnson County Youth Football League capped off its season in Abingdon on Saturday, with two teams picking up a victory. They would like to thank all who volunteered during the season and also the sponsors, parents, and coaches that made the season possible. The youth club also recognized Amy Curd, who helped get the sponsors.

Varsity Division

(Ages 11-12)

Longhorns 36 — Bearcats 0

The Longhorns closed their season out with a bang by running wild over the Bearcats. Juan Mejia and Jack Csilag led the way by scoring two touchdowns apiece. Landon Lipford caught a touchdown pass from Mejia.

The game was called due to an injury to a Bearcat player who was treated at the hospital. It was believed to be concussion-like symptoms. Officials have learned that the player was doing well.

Junior Varsity Division

(Ages 9-10)

Longhorns 30 — Bearcats 8

It was another impressive performance by the junior varsity Horns, who kept their playoff hopes alive with the win.

Hunter Paisley had a big day rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Maple added 60 yards on the ground and a TD plus a 2-point conversion. Carter Atwood provided 50 yards rushing and a two-point conversion from his quarterback spot. They also got a 2-point conversion by Aaron Ferguson, who also logged a catch.

The highlight play came when Colton Grindstaff returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

The Longhorns’ defense held the Bearcats at bay the entire game. Maple led the way with eight tackles, and Grindstaff contributed seven. Atwood, Paisley, and Jamie Jones racked up six tackles each. Brayden Dickens and Eli Tester were in on four stops.

The Horns had to travel to Lynn Garden on Sunday to take part in a tiebreaker to see who earned the third and 4th place playoff seeds.

They were beaten in overtime rules by the Clintwood Wolfpack and the Wise-Central Warriors in a close affair that ending their season.

Pee Wee Division

(Ages 5-6)

Bearcats 26 — Longhorns 0

The pint-sized Longhorns battled hard but fell short of topping the Bearcats. They did have some standout performances for the game.

Carter Stout rushed for 55 yards, and Ayzik Landeros added 40 yards on the ground.

Clayton Osborne and Easton Tester collected four tackles each. Landeros and Stout received two apiece.

Freshman Division

(Ages 7-8)

Bearcats 30 — Longhorns 18

The Bearcats held off a late rally by the Longhorns to earn a

hard-fought win in the freshman division.

Colton Russell ran for 85 yards and a touchdown that stood tall for Johnson County. Hunter McElyea added 100 all-purpose yards, 50 rushing and 50 receiving plus a touchdown.

Cayden Huskins also scored

a TD and ran for 35 yards.

Avery Blevins tossed a 50-yard touchdown pass and ran for 20 yards. Hunter Stanley had 20 yards rushing.

McElyea topped the defense with five tackles. Blevins and Stanley added four apiece. Huskiins, Aaron Medley, and Colton Russell were in on there. Trevor McCloud and Gianni Guizzotti closed it out with two tackles.