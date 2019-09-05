Junior Horns stampede Rangers

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

The middle school Longhorns made the hop-skip-and a jump-journey over to Stoney Creek on Tuesday to play their football season opener against Unaka. Their short bus ride back to Mountain City after the game would be a happy one.

They dominated the game from start to finish in their impressive 38-6 victory over the Rangers on Goddard Field. Head coach Devin Shaw was happy with their performance.

“I was very pleased with how we came out ready on the opening drive,” said Shaw. “I thought our line did a good job of blocking and the backs ran hard. Ethan Simcox and Hank Sauer had a good game at tight end and on the offensive line, and I thought Chad Morefield

and a good all-around

game. We got a good game from our quarterback Ethan Simcox, and we didn’t

turn the ball over. It was a good way to start the season off.”

Shaw had plenty of reason to be elated.

JCMS set the tone by orchestrating a 53-yard scoring drive on their opening possession to grab the early lead. A pair of runs by Chase Muncy of 12 and 10 yards helped set up a 3-yard

touchdown-plunge from Ethan Icenhour that got

them on the board. Muncy added the 2-point conversion to give them an 8-0 advantage.

The Longhorn’s defense forced a turnover that would lead to their next score.

Connor Simcox recovered a fumble on the h6-yard yard line that set up another 3-yard touchdown run by Ethan Simcox. Muncy’s 2-point conversion made it 16-0 with 2:27 remaining in the first quarter.

Defense continues to shine

It was like a mother dressing twins for Johnson County as the defense matched the offense throughout the game created several scoring opportunities for them.

A sack by Hank Sauer and two tackles for

losses by Daniel Stout and Isaiah Fenner would give JCMS the football back on a fourth-down possession charge.

Chad Morefield then dazzled the crowd with a nifty 53-yard touchdown run that put his team on top 24-0. The first half scoring was completed with Ethan Simcox tossing a 2-point conversion pass to Connor Simcox at the 5:15 mark.

Unaka was finally moving the football downhill just before the half ended, but Kyle Sluder’s interception would spoil their scoring attempt.

Horns add the

finishing touches

Johnson County wasted no time putting the game away to start the third.

Morefield provided the defense another interception then Muncy found the end zone from 5-yards out to give his team a 32-0 lead after

the Simcox boys hooked up on another 2-point conversion.

Their final score came in the fourth quarter when the “Shady Valley Speedster” Sluder scored from 13 yards out that increased their advantage at 38-0 with 5:46 remaining in the game. He had an explosive 33-yard run on the 4-play drive that led to his TD run.

The Rangers got on the board with 1:26 left in the game on a 37 yard run by Brennan Repass.

Muncy ended the night with 90 yards rushing. Morefield provided 65 and Sluder mustered 50. Evan Dollar, Connor Simcox, Morefield, Ethan Simcox, Daniel Stout, and Isaiah Fenner were in on five tackles each to lead the Longhorns.

Seventh graders Nate Doorman and Landle Walker were provided some excellent varsity play as well.

JCMS 8 16 8 6 – 38

Unaka 0 0 0 6 – 6