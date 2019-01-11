Junior Horns fall to Happy Valley

By Tim Chambers

ELIZABETHTON—Johnson County was able to avoid being swept by Happy Valley by taking the seventh-grade boys’ game on Monday. The Warriors came out on top in the other three games played on top of Warrior Hill.

Varsity Boys

Happy Valley 49

JCMS 42

The Warriors were able to pull away late in the game after Johnson County had battle back to make it a game.

Peyton Pavusek’s three-point play with 1:27 remaining got the Horns within two at 43-41. The Warriors got a clutch basket by James Murray to go back up by four then iced the game away from the foul line.

Pavusek finished the night with a game-high 23 points to lead the Longhorns. Skyler Lawson added seven points. Graham Reece and George Grill each hit a three-point shot. Conner Simcox led the team in rebounding with six.

Murray topped the Warriors with 18 points. Perry added eight points, and Nickles provided seven.

The game was tied at 31-31 heading into the fourth quarter, one of five times during the second half.

Girls Varsity

Happy Valley 35

Johnson County 14

Kadie Bailey fired in 22 points which proved to be ten better than Johnson County’s total output. The Warriors prevailed 35-12.

Autumn Lewis led the Longhorns with five points. Audrie Savery added four points while Sarah Arnold scored three and Sierra Green tallied the other two.

Junior Varsity Boys

Johnson County 45

Happy Valley 29

The seventh-grade boys’ team salvaged the only win

on the night and did so in a

big way. They led 34-12 heading into the final quarter

and came away with a 45-29 win.

Conner Simcox led the Horns with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Dalton Pope had a big night scoring 15 points. James Potter chipped in with six. Ethan Reece with three points and Samuel Greer, two points rounded out the scoring.

Maxwell had 10 points to lead the Warriors.

Junior Varsity Girls

Happy Valley 26

Johnson County 17

The game was close for most of the way, but the Warriors pulled away late in the third quarter and never looked back.

Lisa Byrd led the Warriors with 14 points

Makenzie Kelly led the Longhorns with seven points. Sierra Green tossed in five.