Junior Horns’ Baseball earns two league wins

Tomahawk Sports

Baseball can be a confusing game at times, and the middle school Longhorns found that out last week. They knocked off University School 8-1 on Tuesday then blew out Unaka 14-0 on Thursday.

But the Rangers got revenge on Friday in a make-up game by knocking off the Longhorns 11-8.

JCMS 8

University School 1

Peyton Pavusek pitched a strong 5 2/3 innings to get the win on the mound for the Longhorns. He allowed only two hits and struck out four while limited the Jr. Bucs to a single run.

Pavusek singled and scored on a base hit by Tyler Bouchelle in the second inning to get Johnson County on the board.

They pushed across three in the third to expand their advantage at 4-0.

Conner Simcox singled in Graham Reece to get things started. Bouchelle ripped a 2-run double to highlight the inning.

The Longhorns put the game away in the fifth

and sixth with a four-run outburst. An RBI base hit by Graham Reece drove in Ezra Howard who had singled. Pavusek added insult to injury with another run-scoring single followed by a two-run double off the bat of George Grill.

Pavusek and Bouchelle went 3-for-4 each to lead

the Longhorns at the plate. Howard, Graham Reece, Grill, Dakota Holt, and Simcox had a base hit each to round out Johnson County’s 11 total.

JCMS 14

Unaka 0

Dakota Holt allowed only five hits in five innings that allowed the Longhorns to run-rule the Rangers. Holt finished the game with seven strikeouts.

The Longhorns scored five runs in the opening inning then extended their lead at 11-0 in the third by placing six more runs on the scoreboard.

JCMS collected 12 hits in the game led by Conner

Simcox’s two hits and 3 RBI’s performance. Ezra Howard was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI’s. Holt had two

hits and 2 RBI’s while

Graham Reece added two base hits and scored twice. Tanner Marshall went 1-

for-2 with a run scored and RBI.

Unaka 11

JCMS 8

Johnson County’s pitching staff got razor thin

on Friday as they couldn’t hold off Unaka at home to earn a clean sweep for the week. The Rangers took advantage of 11 walks and two hit batters to come away with their victory.

Tanner Marshall, Ezra Howard, Peyton Pavusek and George Grill had two hits apiece for the Longhorns. Dakota Holt, Ethan Reece, and Conner Simcox provided one respectively.

Things don’t get any easier for the Longhorns next week. They’ll play four games, all at home on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and the following Monday.