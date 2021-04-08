Junior High softball defeats Hampton

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The Bull Puppies put up an intense fight, but Johnson County had the biggest bark at the end in it’s 11-5 victory. According to Head Coach Hailey Miller, Kaylee Roark pitched three innings to earn the win and did a good job. It was her first time ever pitching in a middle school game. Kayden Epperly came on to get the save as she kept the Lady Bulldogs off the bases. The Lady Longhorns also had a big win against conference foe Unaka. Alyssa McElyea started pitching in the game against Unaka. Kayden Epperly came in to relieve her in the second inning.

“Kayden pitched a great game striking out six batters. Three of those strikeouts were in the last inning. She pitched a perfect inning to close out the game against Unaka for us. Sara Ward also had a great play from center field to second during the Unaka game. Richardson for Unaka had a whopper of a hit to center field, but our Sara Ward, our center fielder, wasn’t going to let her round to second without a hustle to the fence and amazing throw to second to tag Richardson out,” said Miller.

In the win over Hampton, Kayden Epperly and Kaylee Roark had one hit each to compliment the two provided by Emily Brooks. In their 13-3 win over, Unaka, Kaylah Hanley had a pair of hits. Emma Eller blasted an inside- the-park home run. Kaylee Roark, Ivy Lakatos, Alysa McElyea, Kayden Epperly, and Sarah Ward all had hits for the Longhorns.