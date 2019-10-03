 Junior High Longhorns solve Cloudland

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

The junior high Longhorns took a quick lead then held off a late Cloudland surge to win on Tuesday night inside of Paul McEwen Stadium. Their 14-6 victory over the Highlanders kept them in the hunt to reach the Little Watauga Championship football game.

Johnson County wasted no time getting on the board by scoring quickly on their first possession.

A pair of nifty runs of 17 and 11 yards by Connor Simcox set up an eight-yard touchdown run by Chase Muncy.

He also ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 09 seconds remaining in the quarter.

It was their only possession in the period.

Their second touchdown came after Chad Morefield intercepted a Cloudland pass at the 40 and ran it back to Johnson County’s 25.

Ethan Simcox scored on a 2-yard run to make it 14-0 with 4:17 left in the half.

The Highlanders could have put the game away in the third quarter but failed to score after moving the football down to the 14-yard line. A pair of costly penalties nullified one score and a 15-yarder costly them a first down on a third and 13.

That gave the Highlanders a new life, and they made it a close contest.

Hayden Arnett’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Holtsclaw was their only score in the game, but the team battled its tail off the whole way.

Johnson County got the ball back and ran out the clock to secure the win and run its season record at 4-2. Simcox rushed for 60 yards to lead the ground game, and Muncy added 50 for the Longhorns. Hank Sauer, Morefield, and Muncy had five tackles apiece to lead the defense. Nate Dorman, Isaiah Fenner, Simcox, and Daniel Stout collected

three, respectively.



Hampton 28

Johnson County 8

The news wasn’t good for the Longhorns on Thursday. They fell to Hampton 28-8 inside of J.C. Campbell Stadium that eliminated them for a chance at making the playoffs.

Chase Muncy scored their lone touchdown on a 3-yard run. Ethan Simcox threw to Connor Simcox for the 2-point conversion.

Dylan Trivette threw two touchdown passes and ran for one to lead the Bulldogs. He ended the night with 110 yards passing and 102 yards rushing.

Johnson County will play its final game of the season on Thursday at home against Avery County, NC. It will be eighth-grade night for the Longhorns.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.