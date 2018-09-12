Junior High Longhorns log volleyball wins

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Coach Dottie Phipps had her junior high Longhorns’ volleyball team playing well this season. The eighth-grade team had a pair of win recently, and the seventh-grade squad is vastly improving.

The eighth-grade team knocked off Cedar View Christian on the road by a score of 19-25, 25-19 and 16-14.

Chloe Ballard was the team’s leading server with 10 points. Hannah Fritts added nine serve points while Aubrie Baird provided eight.

The junior varsity fell 22-25 and 17-25 in their match.

Mattie Jones was the leading server with six points.

RUBBER MATCH

The two teams played again at Johnson County on Thursday with the varsity winning a close match. The Longhorns prevailed 25-22 and 25-21.

Hannah Fritts was the team’s leading scorer with 15 points while Audie Savery played well by serving up eight points.” Rookie” Brookanna Hutchins provided some outstanding play at the net according to Coach Phipps.

“The team is playing very well, and our serves are improving along with our overall game,” said Phipps. “The girls played really well in our wins.”

The junior varsity lost again to Cedar View by a close margin.

Braden Eastridge had six points in the match. Stephanie Knight and Matte Jones played well in defeat.

BAKE SALE

The team will have a bake sell on Saturday, September 15 at the Roberts Family Enterprises from 9 am to noon. It will be canceled if the event of rain.