Junior High Horns vanquish Rangers

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

The Junior High Longhorns got what it was looking for on Tuesday night at Harold Arnold Field. Johnson County held off Unaka 16-6 to remain perfect in conference play at 2-0.

The Horns were coming off a dramatic 14-8 victory over Happy Valley and were scheduled to play at Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday.

Head coach Devin Shaw was elated with the win and how his team played despite having several key players missing in action.

“We finally came out ready to play and got off to a great start,” said Shaw. “We scored all of our points in the first quarter, and the defense played well except for one play that they eventually scored on. Unaka likes to throw the ball, and we defended the pass pretty well and started with us getting a lot of pressure on the quarterback. I thought our offensive and defensive lines were the difference in the ball game. Chad Morefield had another big game filling in for Kyle Sluder at running back. He’s the type of player you can plug in anywhere on the field, and it showed the past two games. Tonight we played well enough to win.”

Morefield to the rescue

Morefield would score all of Johnson County’s points for the game in the first quarter. He also added a pair of conversion runs.

His 35-yard touchdown run with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter put the Horns in front 8-0 after his successful conversion run.

He extended their lead to 16-0 later in the quarter.

His 36-yard touchdown

reception from Ethan Simcox came with 53 seconds

remaining in the period. From there the Longhorn defense would take over the game.

Defense pitches a

near shutout

The held the Rangers scoreless for three and one-half quarters before a blown assignment would finally allow Unaka to dent the scoreboard.

J.T. Thomas hit Isaiah White with a beautiful 25-yard touchdown pass with 5:32 remaining in the game for the Rangers only score.

The Longhorns had several players contribute in the

win.

Connor Simcox had a good game on both sides of the football. He caught three passes, completed a couple more and chipped in with five tackles to lead the defense. Morefield added five tackles in addition to running rushing for 65 yards. Chase Muncy provided 40 yards rushing and five tackles on defense.

The line was a force led by the play of Daniel Stout, Nate Dorman, and Isaiah Fenner. Stout plugged up the gaps and had a game-high six tackles. Fenner contributed four as did Dorman from his nose guard position.

“It was a grind from the start,” said Shaw about the win. “We have some kids out for the season and a few that we’re hoping to get back. We’re not very deep, but our kids are playing well. I was pleased with the win and our effort.”

Unaka 0 0 0 6 –6

JCMS 16 0 0 0 –16

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

JC—Morefield 35 run

(Morefield run) 5:45

JC—Morefield 36 pass from E. Simcox (Morefield run) .53

4th Quarter

UN—White 25 pass from Thomas (run failed) 5:32