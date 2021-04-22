Junior High Horns unsuccessful versus Big Dogs

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County did manage to pick up a win at Grandview in the tournament by knocking off Bulls Gap 11-8. Ivy Lakatos hit an inside-the-park home run. Emma Eller contributed two his while Alyssa McElyea and Kayden Epperly continued one apiece. According to Head Coach Hailey Miller, the game was much closer than it should have been.

“We hit the ball well, but errors allowed them to score most of their runs.”

Grandview 11

JCMS 1

The Longhorns had only one hit in this contest, and that was by Alyssa McElyea. “They had a quick pitcher, and we never could really get started in this game,” said Miller.

Ridgeway would later defeat them 8-0 by tossing a no-hitter. Miller said her team struggled offensively and defensively in the game.”

Colonial Heights 8

JCMS 0

The Horns were held scoreless, although Kylah Henley and Kayden Epperly had one hit apiece.

“We hit the ball fairly decent, but they were right at them,” said Head Coach Miller. And they knocked the cover off the ball.”

Church Hill 23,

JCMS 4

The Horns kept on playing the big dogs as Church Hill resembled a high school team. Miller stated that errors once again killed them. Kylah Henley, Kaylee Roark, and Alyssa McElyea all had one hit apiece.

“Overall, in this tournament, we struggled to adjust to quicker pitching speeds and allowed the errors to tear us down rather than learn from them,” stated Miller.

Vance win doubleheader Johnson County was defeated 15-0 and 16-0 by Vance Junior High of Bristol.

“They knocked the cover off of it, and combined with errors, made it even more difficult. Their pitching was much faster than we’ve seen, and we just could get adjusted.”

Kaylee Roark, Sara Ward, and Alyssa McElyea all had one hit apiece for Johnson County.

Junior Varsity T.A, Dugger 6

JCMS 4

The Horns played the Cyclones close the whole way, but errors led to the loss. Sara Worlock had a base hit for Johnson County. They also lost to John Sevier 5-4.

Emily Brooks and Taylor Chapman had one hit each for the Horns. Their final game was a 13-2 loss to Ross Robinson. The Horns didn’t have a hit, and Miller added that they didn’t play well at all.