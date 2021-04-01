Junior High Horns sweep Warriors

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County showed why it might be the team to beat in junior high softball last week. They opened their season with two impressive lopsided wins, 25-2 and 27-3 over Happy Valley. Head Coach Hailey Miller was happy with her team.

“We came out hitting the ball all over the field from top to bottom,” she said. “It is always good to win your first one, especially when they are conference games.”

Johnson County 25

Happy Valley 2

Emma Eller banged out four hits in the Horns impressive win. Ivy Lakatos had two hits, while Kaylee Roark, Alyssa McElyea, Kayden Epperly, Sarah Ward, and Emily Brooks added one apiece. Kylah Henley had a hit and an inside-the-park home run.

Johnson County 27

Happy Valley 3

It only got worse for the Warriors in the second game as Johnson County continued to knock the cover off the ball. Emma Eller had five hits in the game, nine total on the day. Ivy Lakatos, Kylee Roark, and Kayden Epperly all banged out four hits apiece. Alyssa MeElyea rounded out the hit parade with two along with Sarah Ward (2), Mimi Zaldivar, Emily Brooks each had a base hit.