Junior Football Signups

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Registration is set to get underway for Junior League football on Saturday, June 5, June 12, and June 19 at Cunningham Park at the swimming pool. The cost is $45 per child and $30 for each additional sibling. You must provide a birth certificate, photo ID, and a physical. This is for ages 5-12. Four-year-olds can play with a waiver.

Teams will play in the Watauga Junior Athlete League, which consists of nearby schools. If you have equipment from the previous year, it must be turned in. Volunteers or anyone wanting to help is urged to sign up.