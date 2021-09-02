Jr. Longhorns take on Kingsport in season opener

Jr. Longhorns celebrate. Photo by Hannah Osborne

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The JCHS Longhorns may be in quarantine right now, but the Jr. Longhorns were all ready to play on Saturday at the Dobbins Bennett field in Kingsport. With temperatures hovering around 90 degrees and the sun beating down on the field, the Jr. Longhorns were undeterred and ready for football action.

Unfortunately, the majority of the Jr. Longhorn teams lost their season openers. The Grasscutters lost 0-28, the Jr. PeeWee team lost 0-33, and the PeeWee team lost 19-50. However, one team dominated their game and left the opposing team lost with no direction. The Mighty Mites were excited about the season opener against the Raiders, who could not get anything past the tough defense of Johnson County. The Jr. Longhorn Mighty Mites were tackling anyone who came close, made the most of several fumbles by the Raiders, and were able to recover a few of their own.

It didn’t take long to see the Raiders were no match for the Mighty Mites. Just the defense didn’t win the game, because the little Longhorns were just as strong on offense. With touchdowns made by Lincoln Visser, Sam Bumgardner, Maddex Rhudy, Blake Freeman, and Seth Bumgardner also adding Mason Brown’s two conversions, Johnson County went home with a 32-0 season opener win against the

Raiders.

The win was a great start for the littlest Longhorns. Chassie Timbs, president of the Jr. Longhorns, was excited about the win and couldn’t praise the players and coaches enough for the hard work the Mighty Mites put into the win against the Kingsport Raiders.

“These little fellas played well,” the Timbs said. “Each player did a great job tackling, running, and recovering the football.”

She knows each team will improve over the season, but she saw some great things in all the teams and just kept encouraging every Jr. Longhorn to keep up the excellent work. The next games will be at Hampton for the Mighty Mites and Jr. PeeWee teams, while the PeeWee and the Grasscutters will be playing at Cloudland on September 11.