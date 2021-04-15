Jr. High Horns softball blast Unaka 14-4

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Kayden Epperly was outstanding on the junior high Horns mound in their big league win over Unaka. She went five innings allowing only four runs and struck out four. According to Head Coach Hailey Miller, Ivy Lakatos made two outstanding defensive plays, and Emmy Miller had a web gem from centerfield to get an out at second, erasing a double.

Kaylee Roark and Kylah Henley made some great catches and were singled out by Miller for their outstanding play. Alyssa McElyea had three hits in the win to lead Johnson County. Lakatos added two hits while Kylah Henley, Kaylee Roark, and Sara Ward had one hit apiece.