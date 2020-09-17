Johnson County youth invited to try target practice on Shotgun Shooting Sports recruiting days

On Saturday September 19 and 26 the Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program invites Tennessee students from the 4th through 12th grades to learn about the shotgun shooting sports. Beginners will be guided through proper firearm safety and receive instruction from a highly-trained coach before having the chance to hit a few practice targets of their own. Submitted photo.

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program is pleased to invite 4th through 12th grade students from all corners of the state including Johnson County to learn about the shotgun shooting sports and try hitting a few targets on their own.

According to officials the free Recruiting Days will be held on September 19 and September 26, and will introduce youth to the sport and teams in their area.

“Youth and parents who are interested in learning about the shooting sports should join us at Unaka Rod and Gun Club, 90 Furnace Road in Johnson City, on September 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to learn about the shooting disciplines and try their hand at busting a few clay targets with help from an experienced coach,” said Andrew Peercy, Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program manager. “The recruiting day location is about 3 minutes away from Johnson City and about an hour’s drive from Mountain City.”

A second nearby location scheduled to host the event on the same day is in Kingsport, at the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club 4280 Reservoir Rd — 9 a.m. to Noon. The safety of Recruiting Day attendees is the top priority. In addition to firearm safety best practices, all participants, coaches, parents and volunteers will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“As one of the biggest and best shooting programs in the nation, we’re excited to welcome and introduce new athletes to the sport. Whether you’ve handled a firearm before or not, with our experienced coaches Recruiting Day is a safe and fun way to try the shotgun sports for the first time,” said Peercy.

No previous experience is needed. Beginners will be guided through proper firearm safety and receive instruction from a highly-trained coach before having the chance to hit a few practice targets of their own. Interested youth must have a legal guardian present to participate. Safety equipment will be provided for each participant. Most locations will have firearms available attendees, but participants are encouraged to bring any equipment they do own.

In addition to firearm safety best practices, all participants, coaches, parents, and volunteers will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Tennessee SCTP develops athletes who win national titles and provides students opportunities to earn college scholarships. The program is run by Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, to introduce kids to the great outdoors.

To learn more about Tennessee SCTP Recruiting Day visit tnwf.org/explore.