Johnson County track and field much improved

Front row: Samantha Manuel, Paiten Carroll, Raven Irizarry, Maddie Furches, Brandy Greer, Cynthia Furches, Lucy Valladares, Cristian Espinoza, Sebastian Ventura. Back Row: Chloe Gladden, Michael Kinnison, Cole Worlock, Andrew Woerner, Sam Mann, Grinnon Walker, Jeffrey King, Morgan Hodge, Gabriel Hensley, Austin Mounts, Roland. Not pictured: Jeanna Woodard, Brandon W. Johnson, Brandon May, Casey Furches. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Head Coach Penny Gentry reported that the track team had a very good season and showed tremendous improvement throughout the year. She stated that she was proud of all the athletes. Seniors Samantha Manuel, Michael Kinnison,and Sam Mann were the three seniors on the squad, and each performed well.

“They have all improved very much this year, and I wish them all the best as they move forward to their next phases in life,” said Gentry. “It was a joy to coach them.”

The team just finished Sectionals on Wednesday. The Longhorns had five individuals who participated in the track meet. Sam Mann competed in the 100 and 200 meters. Brandon Johnson in the long jump, Drew Woerner in the 110 hurdles, Cynthia Furches in the 100 hurdles, and Raven Turan in the 200 and 400 meters.

“Raven was unable to compete in her races due to an injury,” added Gentry. “Sam, Brandon, Drew, and Cynthia represented JCHS to their very best ability through the rain, wind, and cold weather. They were all awesome in their events, and we have come away with a wonderful outlook for next season.”

Gentry added. “We have a strong upcoming senior class for next year as well as promising underclassmen.”