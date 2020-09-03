Johnson County romps North

Johnson County’s Dalton Brown (13) scores the Longhorns first touchdown on an 18-yard run. Photo by Joey Icenhour.

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County’s football game at Sullivan North was moved to Thursday night because of the hurricane weather moving in, but the Longhorns’ defense was the one that wreaked havoc on the Golden Raiders at Bennie Compton Field. The Longhorns defense forced seven turnovers and turned them into points in their 31-8 win to run their season record to 1-1.

North had trouble holding onto the football, and the Horns made them pay by turning four fumbles into touchdowns. Ethan Bower had a big night intercepting two passes and returned one for a 60-yard touchdown. Tyler Wilson also had a pick.

“This feels so good after that heartbreaking loss last week,” said Bower. “We had more resources this week; we came out here in better shape ready to play. We came out here to prove something tonight, and that was to get back on the winning track and be prepared for Chuckey-Doak. We want to win a conference championship. We want to bring that thing back to Johnson County.”

Bower also gave his blockers credit on his pick-six and said that he couldn’t have scored without their blocks. “Our linebackers and defensive tackles played great tonight,” he said.

He wasn’t the only Longhorns to have a big night. Quarterback Dalton Brown and running back Stacy Greer also got in on the fun. Brown scored the first two touchdowns for the Horns on runs of 18 and 65 yards. He finished the game rushing 15 times for 104 yards in addition to the two scores. He got a great block from Stacy Greer and another by Corie Neely on his 65-yard run that allowed him to reach the end zone.

“I got great blocking on that run, and those guys deserve the credit,” said Brown. The line and receivers got me free, then Corie and Stacy did the rest. Everyone did a good job tonight. We came ready to play.”

Brown also connected with Bower on a 35-yard touchdown pass with only 08 seconds remaining in the third quarter to salt the game away.

“Those linemen don’t get enough credit,” said Brown about his heroics. We had something to prove, and tonight we came out here and did that. We weren’t about to leave here with another loss after last week.”

North’s quarterback Isaiah Pruitt found the going tough against the Horns defense. He did complete a 48-yard pass to David “Cowboy” Howell that set up their only score, a two-yard run by Joe Flanigan. Pruitt tossed a two-point conversion pass to Aiden Wills to finish out their scoring.

Pruitt completed 12-of-24 passes for 105 yards. He also rushed for 60 more that accounted for almost all of their offense. Johnson County got a workman-like performance from Stacy Greer, who rushed for 82 yards on nine carries that included a 28-yard touchdown run. Jenna Horner kicked her first extra point of the year to close out Johnson County’s scoring. Javier Buenfil led the defense with nine tackles. Greer and Ethan Icenhour added eight apiece, and Joseph Gambill contributed seven to Bower’s two picks and five stops.

The Longhorns will be at home on Friday night to face Chuckey-Doak in an all-important conference game. They will sell 1250 tickets to the game, so fans are urged to chase those on Thursday or Friday. We’ll need all the fan support that we can get to beat the Black Knights were picked to win the league.

JCHS 6 12 6 7— 31

SNHS 0 0 0 8— 8