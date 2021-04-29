Johnson County pounds FCA

Front row L-R: Jay Ortega, Asa Lewis, Dalton Brown, Graham Reece, Trey Snyder, Ezra Howard, Nathan King, Connor Stout, Tanner Bulliner.

Back row L-R: Peyton Pavusek, Dakota Holt, Stacy Greer, Matt Mowery, Seth Conder, Jackson Earnhardt, Trevor Gentry, Dalton Adams, Isaiah Curd, Ethan Icenhour, Andrew Reece. Not pictured: Wyatt Crosby. Photo by Joey Icenhour

Johnson County 14, FCA 2

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The Longhorns put on their hitting pants against FCA on Thursday and raced to a 14-2 non-conference victory. It didn’t take the Longhorns long to draw first blood. Jackson Earnhardt double to plate one in the first frame that led to two more. The Longhorns got serious in the third by racking up a convincing seven runs.

Stacy Greer and Ethan Icenhour complimented a pair of two-baggers with a triple off the bat of Dakota Holt, and Seth Conder’s sacrifice fly would blow the game wide open after Asa Lewis ripped a ball that got mishandled. Conder got more than enough run support to earn the win. He pitched four strong innings, allowing only five hits and two runs, and struck out seven without issuing a walk. Matt Mowery came on to toss the final frame. Price was the losing pitcher for FCA but did get two hits to lead their offense.

Earnhardt went 3-for-4 to lead the way with two RBIs and two runs scored. Peyton Pavusek was a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Mowery collected three hits, and Greer provided two hist and two RBI’s. Holt had a pair of hits and scored twice. The win was No. 333 for Head Coach Pete Pavusek in his 25 years as Johnson County’s head baseball coach. The Longhorns were to play Sullivan Central on Monday, celebrating ‘senior day’ and at Central on Tuesday.

FCA 0 0 0 2 0 -2

JCHS 3 0 7 4 0 -14