Johnson County High School hosted its 2023 Basketball Homecoming on Austin Atwood Court on January 20 before the boys’ varsity tipoff against Happy Valley High School. Eli Dickens, Connor Simcox, and Graham Reece are members of the boys’ varsity basketball team that played a role in the homecoming court.
The homecoming court:
The Freshmen attendants were: Josie Cox, the daughter of Tim and Theresa Cox. Josie was escorted by Kaden Blevins, the son of Kevin and Angela Blevins. Teaonna Kurtz, the daughter of Robin Kurtz. Teaonna was escorted by Nate Sutherland, the son of Christopher and Cassandra Sutherland.
The Sophomore attendants were: Danielle Dugger, the daughter of Tammy Wilson, and the late Danny Dugger. Danielle was escorted by Gunner Hutchins, the son of Thomas and Tasha Hutchins. Skylar Feltner, the daughter of Josh Taylor and Bobbie Feltner. Skylar was escorted by Eli Dickens, the son of Daniel and Jennifer Dickens.
The Junior attendants were: Alexa Childers, the daughter of Quincy Childers. Alexa was escorted by Gabriel Burtt-Henderson, the son of Phil and Jenn Burtt-Henderson. Maggie Stout, the daughter of Chasity Hart and Joey Stout. Maggie was escorted by Connor Simcox, the son of Dirk and Mischelle Simcox.
The Senior attendants are Halei Barnett, the daughter of Kim Barnett. Halei was escorted by Riley Tester, the son of Doug and Amy Tester. Hannah Fritts, the daughter of David and Donna Fritts. Hannah was escorted by Graham Reece, the son of Tina and the late Brad Reece. Helen Ulloa, the daughter of Donald and Eleena Ulloa. Helen was escorted by Aidan Sluder, the grandson of Loretta and Buddy Laws.
Maggie Stout was crowned the 2023 Basketball Homecoming Princess.
Hannah Fritts was crowned the 2023 Basketball Homecoming Queen by last year’s basketball homecoming queen, Mckenzie Taylor.
Christi Gentry, Assistant Principal of Johnson County High School, is credited with providing the details for the article.