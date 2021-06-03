Johnson County Hikers promote summer adventures

Johnson County Hikers pose for a photo after their May 26 hike to Watauga Lake Dam.

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County Hikers are pleased to invite the public to join its summer hikes open to anyone interested in finding the treasures of East Tennessee woods. According to club organizers, trail lengths and conditions are given for all hikes so everyone can know beforehand if they will be able to complete the hike. The group meets in the Food Lion (Mountain City) parking lot at 8:45 a.m. Unless otherwise stated, the group will leave at 9 a.m. sharp, as long as there are at least three hikers ready for the outdoor adventure.

“We carpool to the trailhead when possible,” said Carol Camp. “We will hike on Wednesdays to try to avoid the weekend crowds.”

Hikers are encouraged to bring a walking stick, lunch, and plenty of water. Sunscreen and a hat may also be helpful, along with a camera. Unexpected weather or events may necessitate destination changes at the last minute, but we have a list of optional hikes that may be more suitable. For questions, please call Camp at 727-5947.

Upcoming events listed below by Carol Camp:

June 9 – Plan to take Mr. Malloy’s advice and go all the way up to explore the rhododendron gardens and the High Bluff at Roan Mountain State Park, hopefully in full rhododendron bloom. A camera may be a necessity today. The estimated is about distance to be about 5 miles total. Expect the weather to be much cooler up on top of Roan than here in Mountain City, so bring a jacket.

June 23 – The group will head off early (meeting at 8:15 a.m.) traveling to Grayson Highlands for a day of hiking some of the very best trails they have to offer. Plan on exploring the Wilson Creek trail and maybe even Pinnacle to take in the expansive view from the top.

The total distance will be about 6 miles. There is also the hope that we may see some of the wild ponies and their new spring foals. the group will start out at 8:30 SHARP.

There is an entrance fee of $7 per vehicle at this Virginia Park, and the riders traditionally pay that in each vehicle.

July 7 – Staying closer to home this week, the group will be hiking up to Elk Knob, one of the newest parks in North Carolina. It is a 2-mile hike up to a beautiful 360-degree view! After lunch, we will hike the 2 miles back down. There are lots of native orange flame azaleas on the top of this mountain, and hopefully, they will be in bloom for us to enjoy! So, grab your water bottles and come along with us.

July 21 – JoCo Hikers will leave a bit earlier than usual (meet at 8:15) and head up to Virginia to Hungry Mother State Park. This is a big, beautiful place with many trails for us to choose from. There is a large lake with a trail that circles it, which may be just the perfect one for us. The hike totals between 5 and 6 miles. We will leave at 8:30 a.m. SHARP. Just a note that since this is a state park in Virginia, there will be an entrance fee of $7 per vehicle, and the riders traditionally pay that in each vehicle.

August 4 – JoCo Hikers will be in the Erwin area hiking Squibb Creek Falls. The Falls are in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness on an approximately 5-mile hike that follows a creek most of the way, which offers pools and cascades along the way. There will be some creek crossings with the help of some well-placed rocks. Camp suggests poles for this one for sure. It is not a challenging hike, but footing will be necessary. The group will be going up to view the falls and then come back down the same trail. It seems this could be a wonderful way to spend a hot summer day, so plan on joining us.

August 18 – Emerald Forest is the destination, and this is one you don’t want to miss! This bit of Canadian heaven is a treasure left behind by the last glacier to leave our area. It is an uphill walk at 5,200 ft. and then back down for a total of about 5 miles. Some roots and rocks but not too bad. The drive to the trailhead contains some formidable potholes. Participants need cars with high clearances or trucks. We will be passing fields full of late summer flowers along this rocky road, and those flowers will be full of butterflies. The photo opportunities are endless. The drive will be slow just for the joy of it all! The JoCo Hikers will look for you, so don’t be late.

For all questions, please call Carol Camp at 727-5947.