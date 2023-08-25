Johnson County Longhorns Golf team shot a 206 Thursday afternoon at the Twin Creeks Golf Course in Chuckey, TN. The score gave the program a second-place finish on the home course for the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights.
First place went to the Black Knights with a score of 195, followed by Johnson County’s 206. Providence High School took third place with 209, and Unicoi County rounded out the field with a 215.
Johnson County’s top scorer Cameron Crowder has managed to shoot a round of 48, followed by Kaden Blevins with a 52, while Grayson Holt and Ethan Smith filled out the card, both shooting 53. The match was the Longhorn's second time at Twin Creeks, both of which resulted in second place. In the first match, the Horns shot a 214.
Johnson County coach Eric Crabtree was happy with the team's performance. “We improved from the last match but still have a ways to go. It’s all positive. We will get there eventually.”
The Longhorns' next tea time is Tuesday, August 29, at Pine Oaks Golf Course in Johnson City.