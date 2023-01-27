The Lady Horns started off the 3-game home stand by taking on the Unaka Lady Rangers.
Brookanna Hutchins, #23, led the way for Johnson County with 16 points. The Longhorns allowed the Rangers to jump out to a lead in what turned out to be a pivotal first period. The Longhorns went toe to toe with the Rangers for the rest of the game but were never able to make up the difference from the first period. The Longhorns would end up losing 58-69. Lyndie Ramsey scored 30 points for the lady Rangers.
The Longhorns hosted the West Green Buffaloes at home for the second home game of the week. The Lady Horns struggled throughout the game, adding another notch in the loss column to a final score of 62-91. Coach Eller said, “West Greene shot the ball much better than we did. We missed 18 shots underneath the bucket.”
The Lady Horns wrapped up the 3-game home stand hosting the Happy Valley Warriors. The final outcome was all too familiar as the Longhorns would lose 49-63.
Coach Eller said before the game, the girls “need to make the easy baskets” as well as perform well when it comes to their press defense.
The Horns got off to a good start, but like the previous games, the Longhorns let the game get away from them and finished the period down 11-23.
The Longhorns put together a strong second period on both courts' ends. Aubree Glenn, #5, converted both free throws to make it an 8-point game. Savanna Dowel, #12, closed out the first half by scoring off a layup and a 3-pointer for the Lady Horns to make it a 7-point game. The lady Horns’ stifling press defense held the Lady Warriors to 3 total points in the second period. The Horns went into halftime down 19-26.
Coming out of halftime, Aubree Glenn strung together three impressive possessions on both ends of the court to help tie the game up at 28 apiece. Aubree started by sinking a 3-pointer from beyond the arch, following it up with a steal and layup. Aubree finished off the run by stealing the ball again on defense, and Brookanna Hutchins scored a layup off the turnover. Peyton Gentry scored the final 7 points of the third period for the Longhorns, with 2 points coming from the free throw line after drawing a foul and finishing off with a 3-point shot to tie it up at 37-37. The Lady Horns didn’t score in the last 2 minutes of the period and went into the final period down 37-43.
The fourth period saw the Lady Warriors close strong while the Lady Horns let the game get away from them to a final score of 63-49 in favor of the visiting happy Valley Warriors.
Eller said there were many key factors to the loss, including losing all five starters as they fouled out. Eller also pointed out that they also missed 21 shots underneath the bucket.
Coach Eller said moving forward, it’s important for the girls to work on being “passionate, but not letting the emotions take over.” The Longhorns have a solid team, and when they put everything together from start to finish, they have the ability to go toe to toe with anyone on the hardwood.
The Lady Horns play an away game at Hampton on Monday, January 23, are at home against Cloudland Thursday, January 26, and finish the week off playing away at Chuckey Doak on Friday, January 27.